‘A Flaw In Legislation’: Hunting Lobby Calls On Minister To Refrain From Prosecuting Father Who Handed Son Gun
Maltese Hunting NGO ‘Kaċċaturi San Ubertu’ (KSU) called on Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to refrain from prosecuting the hunter whose son was filmed wielding a loaded shotgun.
Last week, German NGO Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) filmed a child holding a loaded shotgun in an alleged hunting illegality in the Ħas-Saptan valley area.
CABS said the boy was around 10 to 13 years old and was observed loading said gun with two shot cartridges.
“Media reports of a minor that was given a gun by his father go to show a flaw in legislation, the persecution of Maltese hunters, and the hatred from foreigners who only think of making fun of the Maltese hunter,” the NGO said.
“As opposed to what happens in other countries, in Malta, a hunting license can be given to an individual without prior hunting experience. KSU has been proposing these changes for years on end so that minors can practice hunting under the supervision of a licensed individual.”
Last Sunday it was confirmed that the man who handed the boy a gun is expected to face charges.
The NGO went on to highlight CABS’ alleged hypocrisy in highlighting this incident.
“This case is even more ridiculous when you consider that this report was made by an NGO that comes from a country where there is no minimum age for one to make use of a firearm,“ KSU continued.
“KSU appeals to Minister Byron Camilleri to see this incident as a flaw in legislation, and to take note of how this footage was taken without the subjects’ consent and is now being accepted as proof.”