‘A Flaw In Legislation’: Hunting Lobby Calls On Minister To Refrain From Prosecuting Father Who Handed Son Gun

Maltese Hunting NGO ‘Kaċċaturi San Ubertu’ (KSU) called on Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to refrain from prosecuting the hunter whose son was filmed wielding a loaded shotgun.

Last week, German NGO Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) filmed a child holding a loaded shotgun in an alleged hunting illegality in the Ħas-Saptan valley area.

CABS said the boy was around 10 to 13 years old and was observed loading said gun with two shot cartridges.

“Media reports of a minor that was given a gun by his father go to show a flaw in legislation, the persecution of Maltese hunters, and the hatred from foreigners who only think of making fun of the Maltese hunter,” the NGO said.