A Day After Daphne’s Murder, Yorgen Fenech Met Man Who Made Him Millions Off Of Enemalta’s Montenegrin Wind Farm

Yorgen Fenech met up with Turab Musayev, the man who made them millions off of Enemalta’s controversial purchase of a Montenegrin wind farm, the day after the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Inspector Kurt Zahra confirmed in the police’s case against Fenech today that state witness Melvin Theuma had seen Musayev at Portomaso’s Club 22 with Fenech.

A few days later, Theuma drove Fenech to the airport where he allegedly handed Theuma an envelope with €120,000 to pay for the completion of the murder (€30,000 was given as a deposit)

Turab Musayev, an Azeri national and former Electrogas director, bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million in December 2015 after receiving a loan from Fenech. Musayev rhen sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

Times of Malta and Reuters claim that Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s and former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri’s Panama companies.

Earlier today, Schembri confirmed that 17 Black was target client of his Panama account, but says it was because he was a “good friend” of Fenech and had business plans with him once he left politics.

A report by the FIAU found that 17 Black had received at least three payments – one of €161,000 from Maltese local agent for the tanker supplying gas to the LNG power station and two separate payments amounting to €1.1 million from an Azeri security guard through ABLV Bank.

ABLV was recently raised in one of Latvia’s most extensive investigations into money laundering yet.

