A Couple Of Amendments Later, Controversial Archbishop Carnival Float Will Hit Valletta’s Streets After All

Despite the incredible amount of backlash it received, the notorious carnival float featuring Archbishop Scicluna will still make its way through Valletta during carnival celebrations later this month.

The carnival float drew a lot of attention last month after a sketch of what it would look like surfaced on Facebook depicting the Archbishop outside the facade of St Joseph’s home with the text ‘Jude’s Hell’ imposed on top.

The float linked Archbishop Charles Scicluna to child abuse that had occurred in a Ħamrun home and stirred strong reactions from the ecclesiastical sphere. It was eventually banned by Minister for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government José Herrera, following a meeting with Festivals Malta.

“I can confirm that, following meetings held today with Festivals Malta, the latter will be communicating to the float owner the decision taken,” Herrera told Lovin Malta. “The float, as is, will be prevented from participating.”

However, following this string of events, it seems like the float’s creators Rayvin and Etienne Galea managed to come to an amicable solution with the Culture Minister and, after making a string of alterations, the float is once again back on the programme.

“Far from controversy, yesterday I visited my friend’s, Rayvin Galea and Etienne, store and admire the dedication and artwork,” Herrera said in a Facebook post last weekend.

“I send my good wishes to all participants who are currently working hard so that we can all enjoy Carnival.”

Speaking to Lovin Malta, floatmaker Rayvin Galea confirmed that the float will still participate this year with Archbishop Scicluna featuring prominently on its facade… but with a few changes.

Notably, the words “Dar San Ġużepp” have been removed, along with the word ‘Kristu’ as well as other props such as wine bottles in an effort to not associate Archbishop Scicluna with the child abuse that occurred at the children’s home.

This revelation has already led to a fresh bout of controversy and complaints, most notably by the people who opposed the float the first time round. With some even calling for boycotts, the floatmakers are very much determined to carry on, even posting photos of the float’s progress as a reply to all the online hate.