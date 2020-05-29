A 56-Year-Old Man Is The Eighth COVID-Linked Death In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 56-year-old man who caught COVID-19 has died, Malta’s Health Ministry has announced.

The man was a patient at Mater Dei Hospital and contracted the virus on 16th May. The man had various chronic conditions.

He passed away overnight at Mater Dei Hosptial.

Malta’s number of active cases stands at 107. Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will give the latest updates on the number of cases in a press conference later today.

