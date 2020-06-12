د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

98-Year-Old Bormla Care Home Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 98-year-old resident of a Bormla care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Fearne said the elderly woman tested positive during a routine swab test at the care home and has since been transferred to St Thomas Hospital.

She was one of the five new COVID-19 cases recorded by Malta today.

All residents and staff have been tested and are awaiting the results, while an elderly woman who was staying in the same room as the COVID-19 patient is being kept in quarantine.

All visits to the home have been stopped as a precaution pending the results.

READ NEXT: Police Arrest Four And Seize Cash And Five Kilos Of Cannabis In Mosta Drug Raid

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK