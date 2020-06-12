98-Year-Old Bormla Care Home Resident Tests Positive For COVID-19

A 98-year-old resident of a Bormla care home has tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Fearne said the elderly woman tested positive during a routine swab test at the care home and has since been transferred to St Thomas Hospital.

She was one of the five new COVID-19 cases recorded by Malta today.

All residents and staff have been tested and are awaiting the results, while an elderly woman who was staying in the same room as the COVID-19 patient is being kept in quarantine.

All visits to the home have been stopped as a precaution pending the results.