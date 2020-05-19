د . إAEDSRر . س

98.7% of Malta’s Closed COVID-19 Cases Have Recovered

A total of 98.7% of Malta’s closed COVID-19 cases (i.e. the number of people who have either recovered or died) have recovered.

The true percentage is likely to be even higher as official figures don’t include any asymptomatic people who recovered before they were detected. 

A widespread antibody testing programme to determine the actual rate of spread of the virus and mortality rate has not yet commencement but is in the pipeline.

Malta has undergone a widespread testing strategy where people are encouraged to get tested even if they don’t have symptoms or experience very light ones. Meanwhile, random testing of those in high risk professions like healthcare workers is being carried out on a regular basis, as is contact tracing amongst those in close proximity to COVID-19 patients.

Malta has carried out over 53,000 tests so far, one of the highest rates worldwide. Over 1,500 tests were carried out over the last 24 hours, with 11 new cases detected and four more recoveries confirmed. 

