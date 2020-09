A 92-year-old COVID-19 patient has died overnight, becoming Malta’s 31st coronavirus-related death.

The woman, who had underlying health conditions, was a resident of an elderly home, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

She was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 15th of September, and died during the night.

This means Malta’s had 16 deaths over the last 13 days, with a total of 31 deaths.

RIP