91-Year-Old Woman Becomes 32nd COVID-19 Patient To Die In Malta

A 91-year-old woman with COVID-19 has died, making her the 32nd coronavirus-related death on the island since the start of the pandemic last March.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the elderly woman had tested positive for COVID-19 on 10th September and was admitted to Mater Dei on 22nd September.

The woman, who the Ministry said had underlying health conditions, passed away yesterday.

A total of 32 COVID-19 patients have died and 2,358 have recovered since the start of the pandemic, meaning the recovery rate currently stands at 98.7%.

Malta registered a further 21 new cases yesterday, the lowest daily rise since 4th September.

