91-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s 57th COVID-19-Related Death

A 91-year-old man has become Malta’s 57th COVID-19-related death.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the patient was admitted to Mater Dei on 16th October and tested positive for the virus that same day. He continued receiving treatment in the hospital but passed away later today.

The Ministry said the man suffered from another chronic illness.

Malta confirmed 75 new COVID-19 cases today, the lowest daily rise in over two weeks, along with 74 new recoveries.

RIP 

