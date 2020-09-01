89-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s 13th COVID-19 Related Death

An 89-year-old COVID-19 patient has died, the Health Ministry has confirmed.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the elderly man was hospitalised on 23rd August after experiencing a number of health problems, was swabbed for COVID-19 and tested negative.

However, he was kept in isolation at Mater Dei due to the fact that he had contact with a person who tested positive.

The elderly man was discharged from Mater Dei yesterday but his condition deteriorated and he was sent to emergency where he tested positive for COVID-19. He died in hospital earlier today.

“While we offer our condolences to the elderly man’s relatives, we urge the people to keep following the Health Department’s guidelines,” the ministry said.