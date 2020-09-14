د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

86-Year-Old Woman Becomes Malta’s 16th COVID-19 Death

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An 86-year-old woman has passed away, becoming Malta’s 16th COVID-19 victim.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on the 30th August and was admitted to Mater Dei hospital on the same day.

On the 2nd September, the elderly woman was transferred to St Thomas and then back to Mater Dei on the 5th September.

She passed away at the Infectious Disease Unit during the night.

Health authorities confirmed that the woman was suffering from underlying health conditions.

The last time Malta recorded a COVID-19 death was four days ago and was an 80-year-old man who also had underlying health conditions.

Rest in peace

 

READ NEXT: ‘We Must Fight Abortion Laws Like We Did Slavery’ Maltese Bishop Urges

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK