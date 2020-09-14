86-Year-Old Woman Becomes Malta’s 16th COVID-19 Death

An 86-year-old woman has passed away, becoming Malta’s 16th COVID-19 victim.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on the 30th August and was admitted to Mater Dei hospital on the same day.

On the 2nd September, the elderly woman was transferred to St Thomas and then back to Mater Dei on the 5th September.

She passed away at the Infectious Disease Unit during the night.

Health authorities confirmed that the woman was suffering from underlying health conditions.

The last time Malta recorded a COVID-19 death was four days ago and was an 80-year-old man who also had underlying health conditions.

Rest in peace