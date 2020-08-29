86-Year-Old Woman Becomes Malta’s 11th COVID-19 Patient To Die

An 86-year-0ld woman has passed away, becoming the 11th patient in Malta with COVID-19 to die since the start of the pandemic.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 on August 18th and was receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s intensive care unit when she passed away.

The last COVID-19 patient to succumb to the virus was a 72-year-old man who passed away eight days ago on August 21st.

Malta currently has 593 active cases of COVID-19 following 27 new cases and 58 recoveries.

Rest In Peace