86-Year-Old Woman At Risk Of Dying After Being Hit By A Car In Raħal Ġdid

An 86-year-0ld woman from Raħal Ġdid is suffering from life-threatening injuries after she was involved in a traffic incident last night.

The incident happened at 7.10pm last night on Triq Tal-Borġ in Raħal Ġdid.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was hit by a Honda Jazz driven by a 43-year-0ld Libyan man residing in Fgura.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital.

It was later certified that she was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

