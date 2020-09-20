د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

86-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies At Elderly Care Home, Becomes Malta’s 21st Virus-Related Death

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An 86-year-old COVID-19 patient has died at an elderly care home, the 21st such patient to die in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the elderly care home resident tested positive for COVID-19 on 14th September, was given treatment at the home itself and died earlier today.

It said the man had underlying health conditions.

Yesterday, Malta registered its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic when three patients, a 72-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, passed away.

Malta confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new recoveries today, and the number of active cases currently stands at 663.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: ‘Malta Is Full Up’: Robert Abela Takes Dig At Bernard Grech For Migration Remark

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK