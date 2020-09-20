86-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies At Elderly Care Home, Becomes Malta’s 21st Virus-Related Death

An 86-year-old COVID-19 patient has died at an elderly care home, the 21st such patient to die in Malta since the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the elderly care home resident tested positive for COVID-19 on 14th September, was given treatment at the home itself and died earlier today.

It said the man had underlying health conditions.

Yesterday, Malta registered its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic when three patients, a 72-year-old woman, an 86-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man, passed away.

Malta confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new recoveries today, and the number of active cases currently stands at 663.