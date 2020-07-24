84,000 Passengers Have Passed Through Malta’s Airport In First Three Weeks Of July

د . إAEDSRر . س

A total of 84,000 passengers have passed through Malta’s airport in the first three weeks of July, according to a Malta International Airport press release.

That’s just 10% shy of the total number of passengers who passed through the airport over the same month last year.

The low number of passengers passing through the airport is to be expected in light of the COVID-19 pandemic with businesses fearing that the poor economic conditions will result in further hardship throughout the years.

A substantial number of hoteliers, who rely heavily on tourism and thus airport movement, believe that normality will be achieved by 2023.

Although the airport has taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure a seamless airport experience, including social distancing signage and floor markings, Malta has registered several imported cases of COVID-19.

Earlier today, six new cases of COVID-19 were registered. All the cases form part of a cluster of new patients related to the new case uncovered yesterday from G7 and Sound Salon’s Hotel Takeover.

