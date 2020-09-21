83-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies, Malta Now Has Six Virus-Related Deaths In Three Days

Malta has now confirmed six COVID-19 related deaths in the past three days after an 83-year-old patient passed away today.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the man tested positive for COVID-19 when he was admitted to hospital on 14th September and remained there until he died.

The Ministry said the man had underlying health conditions.

This means six COVID-19 patients have now died in Malta in the past three days. A 98-year-old man died earlier today, an 86-year-old man died yesterday and three patients, aged 72, 86 and 85, died on Saturday.