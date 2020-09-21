د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

83-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient Dies, Malta Now Has Six Virus-Related Deaths In Three Days

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has now confirmed six COVID-19 related deaths in the past three days after an 83-year-old patient passed away today.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said the man tested positive for COVID-19 when he was admitted to hospital on 14th September and remained there until he died.

The Ministry said the man had underlying health conditions.

This means six COVID-19 patients have now died in Malta in the past three days. A 98-year-old man died earlier today, an 86-year-old man died yesterday and three patients, aged 72, 86 and 85, died on Saturday.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Covered In Blood, Man Speaks Out After He Was Mugged In Broad Daylight Near Floriana Garden

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK