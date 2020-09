An 80-year-old man has become Malta’s 15th COVID-19 death.

The man tested positive for COVID-19 on 4th September and was admitted to Mater Dei yesterday where he passed away shortly after.

In a press release, the Health Ministry noted that the man had underlying health conditions.

Malta’s last COVID-19 death was an 85-year-old man who passed away just five days ago.

