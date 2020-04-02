د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

8 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Malta, Including 26-Year-Old Maltese Healthcare Worker

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 196. Just yesterday, 19 new cases were confirmed in Malta, including a 65-year-old woman. 

7 were local transmissions, and one case related to travel.

738 swabs were undertaken yesterday.

One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving, another person is at ITU and is being monitored. 10 more cases at Infectious Disease Unit at Mater Dei, 16 at St Thomas, and the rest at home.

A 21-year-old Maltese woman was confirmed to have the virus; she is related to a person who recently travelled to Morocco, and the family has been kept under quarantine.

Among the other cases are a 36-year-old Filipino man, a 48-year-old Maltese man who went to work, 59-year-old woman, 43-year-old Maltese woman, and a 26-year-old Maltese healthcare worker.

Symptoms are varying, with some of these cases featuring gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea, as well as other symptoms including the loss of smell and taste.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

Tag someone who needs to know this. 

READ NEXT: WATCH LIVE: Charmaine Gauci To Announce Latest COVID-19 Updates In Malta At 12:30pm

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK