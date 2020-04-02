8 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Malta, Including 26-Year-Old Maltese Healthcare Worker

There are 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed in a press conference today.

The total cases of coronavirus in Malta have now reached 196. Just yesterday, 19 new cases were confirmed in Malta, including a 65-year-old woman.

7 were local transmissions, and one case related to travel.

738 swabs were undertaken yesterday.

One person at ITU is using a ventilator but his situation is slowly improving, another person is at ITU and is being monitored. 10 more cases at Infectious Disease Unit at Mater Dei, 16 at St Thomas, and the rest at home.

A 21-year-old Maltese woman was confirmed to have the virus; she is related to a person who recently travelled to Morocco, and the family has been kept under quarantine.

Among the other cases are a 36-year-old Filipino man, a 48-year-old Maltese man who went to work, 59-year-old woman, 43-year-old Maltese woman, and a 26-year-old Maltese healthcare worker.

Symptoms are varying, with some of these cases featuring gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea, as well as other symptoms including the loss of smell and taste.

Two people have officially recovered while the majority are isolating at home. The rest of the patients are receiving treatment at Mater Dei and St Thomas Hospital where they are being treated through pain relief medication like paracetamol.

Doctors are continuously monitoring the situation of the patients who are isolating at home.