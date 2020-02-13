79-Year-Old Fgura Man Grievously Injured By 82-Year-Old Driver In Birgu

A 79-year-old man from Fgura has been left with grievous injuries after a traffic accident in Birgu today.

At around 9:30am, police were informed that an accident had occurred in St Edward Street, Birgu, and that medical assistance was needed.

On the scene, they found the Fgura man had been hit by a Skoda Felicia being driven by an 82-year-old man from Kalkara.

A medical team were called to provide the man with First Aid, before he was taken to Mater Dei where he was certified of having grievous injuries.

