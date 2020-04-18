78 Year Old Birkirkara Man Suffers Grievous Injuries After Bucket Of Cement Falls On Him

A 78 year old man from Birkirkara suffered grievous injuries after a bucket of cement fell onto him.

The incident happened yesterday evening at 18:15, when the police were called on the scene for assistance at his residence in Triq Ċeżalpina.

A medical team and ambulance were also on the scene for primary assistance and the victim was later taken to Mater Dei. It was later confirmed that he suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.