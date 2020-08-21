72-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s 10th COVID-19 Patient To Die

A 72-year-old man has died, becoming the 10th patient in Malta with COVID-19 to die since the start of the pandemic.

The man had previous medical conditions apart from COVID-19. He was confirmed positive on August 14th.

He was being treated at St Thomas Hospital and was later transferred to Mater Dei.

The last COVID-19 patient to succumb to the virus was a 68-year-old man who passed away 84 days ago on May 29th.

Malta has a total of 699 active COVID-19 cases, the highest its ever been.

A record amount of 3,030 swabs were carried out yesterday.

Rest in peace