72 Elderly Residents Moved To Nearby Hotel To Make Space For COVID-19 Patients At Gozo Hospital

72 elderly residents and staff from Residenza Sant’Anna at Gozo General Hospital have been relocated to a nearby hotel so that the hospital can cater for more COVID-19 patients.

This comes nine days after Malta’s first COVID-19 death, a 92-year-old Gozitan resident of Residenza Sant’Anna.

Downtown Hotel in Victoria will house the elderly after Steward Health Care completed the move which is expected to open up 80 more beds for patients at Gozo Hospital.

The hotel has been altered to suit the needs of elderly patients including the provision of new electric motorised beds and related mobility equipment, the installation of a nurse call system, storage of clinical and non-clinical supplies and changing rooms and shower facilities for staff.

The downstairs area has also been equipped with dining and recreational facilities as well as a chapel.

A Downtown Hotel employee tested positive to COVID-19 prior to the move and was sent home for quarantine. The hotel has since been disinfected twice over a 24-hour period.

Elderly residents will be looked after by the same staff who are being provided with appropriate PPEs as per infection control protocols.

