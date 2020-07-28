70-Year-Old Maltese Woman Dies After Encountering Difficulty While Swimming At St Thomas’ Bay

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 70-year-old Maltese woman has passed away after encountering some difficulty while swimming at St Thomas’ Bay earlier today.

Police were notified that two people were in need of assistance while swimming at 10:30 am.

By 11am, a helicopter was dispatched along with the AFM, an ambulance, red cross and civil protection.

The 70-year-old woman was rushed to hospital where it was later certified that she had passed away.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Rest In Peace

