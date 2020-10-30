68-Year-Old Man Dies From COVID-19 In Mater Dei

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 68-year-old man has died from COVID-19 in Mater Dei, the Health Ministry confirmed this morning.

The man had been taken to Mater Dei on 25th October and was confirmed positive for the virus the next day, on the 26th. He was being treated in hospital until passing away earlier today.

Health authorities said the man suffered from “other health problems” and reiterated social distancing and health guidelines to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in Malta.

Yesterday, 106 new COVID-19 cases were found alongside 91 recoveries.

