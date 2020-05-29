68-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s Ninth COVID-19 Patient To Die

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 68-year-old COVID-19 patient has died, becoming the ninth person in Malta who got infected with the coronavirus to die since the start of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said that the man, who had “a number of chronic conditions” had tested positive for the virus on 19th May and was receiving treatment in Mater Dei.

He is the second COVID-19 patient to die in Malta today, after a 56-year-old man with unspecified chronic conditions passed away overnight. 

Malta has so far confirmed 616 COVID-19 cases, out of which 515 have recovered and nine have died. No new cases were recorded overnight and the number of active cases currently stands at 93.

RIP

