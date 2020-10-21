د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

68-Year-Old Man Becomes 47th COVID-19 Death In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 68-year-old man has become Malta’s 47th COVID-19 victim, the Health Ministry has confirmed this afternoon.

The man, who was taken to Mater Dei on 27th September, was confirmed positive with the virus that same day. He was given medical treatment in the Intensive Treatment Unit in Mater Dei where he died earlier today.

The ministry said he suffered from other underlying health conditions.

Just today, Malta registered 155 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 1,600 cases, for the eighth consecutive day of triple digit new cases.

What do you make of the latest death?

READ NEXT: Pope Francis Endorses Same Sex Civil Unions In Major Shift For Catholic Church

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK