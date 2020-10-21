68-Year-Old Man Becomes 47th COVID-19 Death In Malta

A 68-year-old man has become Malta’s 47th COVID-19 victim, the Health Ministry has confirmed this afternoon.

The man, who was taken to Mater Dei on 27th September, was confirmed positive with the virus that same day. He was given medical treatment in the Intensive Treatment Unit in Mater Dei where he died earlier today.

The ministry said he suffered from other underlying health conditions.

Just today, Malta registered 155 new COVID-19 cases, surpassing 1,600 cases, for the eighth consecutive day of triple digit new cases.

