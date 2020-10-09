68-Year-Old Italian Man Dies In Birżebbuġa Forklift Freak Accident

A 68-year-old Italian man has died in an accident at the Birżebbuġa Industrial Zone earlier this morning.

According to police reports, the man was operating a forklift when it fell on top of him.

A medical team was called on-site and the man was certified dead on the spot.

An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier this week, a 22-year-old Nigerian man died in a similar construction accident when sheets of metal plates fell and crushed him.

