67-Year-Old Man Becomes Malta’s 42nd COVID-19 Related Death

A 67-year-old man has become the 42nd COVID-19 patient to die in Malta, the Health Ministry has announced.

In a statement, the Ministry said the man was admitted to Mater Dei on 28th September and tested positive for the virus three days later. He remained in hospital and passed away earlier today.

No more details were given except that the man had “underlying health conditions”.

He becomes the 42nd COVID-19 patient to die in Malta since the start of the pandemic. Meanwhile, 2,967 patients have recovered.

RIP