67 Speeding Tickets Issued With One Driver Reaching 137 KM/HR On Mellieħa Bypass

67 people were fined for excessive speeding today with one vehicle caught going at 137 km/hr on a 60 km/hr road on the Mellieħa Bypass.

For the third week in a row, police have been keeping a close eye on Malta’s empty streets in light of COVID-19, catching and fining those who think they can abuse the roads while everyone remains indoors.

Police also issued 11 fines for other vehicle irregularities.

Appeals by police authorities to abide by the law, especially during these troubling times, have fallen upon deaf ears as a significant number of people continue to be fined on a week-to-week basis.

In fact, the number seems to be increasing with 62 being fined last week compared to 67 today.

