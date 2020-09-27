62-Year-Old To Face Charges Over Footage Showing Young Boy Wielding Shotgun

A 62-year-old man is expected to face charges after a young boy in his car was filmed wielding a shogun.

Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) activists released footage of the young child holding the shotgun and loading it with two cartridges in the Ħas-Saptan valley near Għaxaq.

The man and young boy had fled the scene by the time police arrived. However, analysis of the footage led to officers identifying the man involved.

Police uncovered the shotgun shown in the footage upon searching the man’s house.

He will be charged at a later date.

Where do you stand on the hunting issue? Let us know in the comments below