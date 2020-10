Malta has registered 64 new cases of COVID-19 alongside 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This brings Malta’s total number of active cases up to 622.

Today’s numbers come after a total of 2,491 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll is currently at 41, with a 96-year old woman passing away from the virus yesterday.