A 63-year old French woman residing in Ta’ Xbiex suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira at 12.45pm.

The driver is a 37-year old Filipino man residing in Pieta.

The 63-year old was administered first aid and then rushed to Mater Dei by ambulance, where it was certified that her injuries are of a grievous nature.

The district police’s investigations are ongoing.

