620 People Fined For Not Wearing Masks In Malta In One Week Alone

Around 620 people have been fined for not wearing masks since it was made mandatory in all public spaces last weekend.

This was confirmed by Home Affairs minister Byron Camillieri.

“These numbers are high. We shouldn’t wait to be fined to take care of each other,” he wrote on Facebook.

He called for the public to be responsible while the country battles COVID-19. 

Fresh restrictions have been imposed in Malta in response to rising numbers of coronavirus.

Today, the government announced that bars will be closed until December 1st, while the number of people allowed in groups has shrunk from ten to six people.

Snack bars and kiosks will be allowed to remain open, but they won’t be allowed to sell any type of alcoholic beverage and must close down between 11pm and 5am the following morning.

Fines have also been increased from €100 to €200, but will be reduced to €100 if paid before being challenged and lost before the Commissioner for Justice.

There are currently 1,895 active cases, with 80 new cases confirmed today along with 63 new recoveries.

Have you been fined for not wearing a mask appropriately? 

