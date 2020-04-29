62 Migrants ‘In Danger’ In Malta’s SAR Zone As AFM Allegedly Not Answering Distress Calls
There are at least 62 migrants, including 13 women and six children, currently in danger and in need of rescue in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone, according to a migrant emergency hotline.
Not only are they in Maltese waters, but the Armed Forces of Malta are allegedly not responding to emergency calls relaying their whereabouts, Alarm Phone said.
“During the night Alarm Phone and the people in distress tried to reach out to RCC #Malta to provide updated GPS positions. The AFM did not even pick up the phone or answer our emails. Again, an emergency centre for people in distress is not reachable!” the hotline said.
The vessel was reportedly last contacted at around 4:22am this morning, as they left Libya in Europe’s direction.
