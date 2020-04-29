د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

62 Migrants ‘In Danger’ In Malta’s SAR Zone As AFM Allegedly Not Answering Distress Calls

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

There are at least 62 migrants, including 13 women and six children, currently in danger and in need of rescue in Malta’s Search and Rescue zone, according to a migrant emergency hotline.

Not only are they in Maltese waters, but the Armed Forces of Malta are allegedly not responding to emergency calls relaying their whereabouts, Alarm Phone said.

“During the night Alarm Phone and the people in distress tried to reach out to RCC #Malta to provide updated GPS positions. The AFM did not even pick up the phone or answer our emails. Again, an emergency centre for people in distress is not reachable!” the hotline said.

The vessel was reportedly last contacted at around 4:22am this morning, as they left Libya in Europe’s direction.

 

What do you think of these latest distress calls?

READ NEXT: Caritas And NGOs Call For A More 'Sensible' Debate On Cannabis, Say People Shouldn't Be Imprisoned Over The Plant

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK