62 Fines And 56 Speeding Tickets Issued By Malta Police As Drivers Continue To Abuse Empty Roads

62 people were handed fines today in relation to excessive speeding, tinted windows and registration plates.

For the second Sunday in a row, drivers were found abusing Malta’s empty streets resulting in police handing out 56 fines for excessive speeding, predominately at St Paul’s Bay Bypass and the coast road.

One vehicle was caught driving at 145 km/hr in an area with a speed limit of 80.

Four vehicles were fined for not having a registered number plated and two for tinted windows.

Police once again appealed for people to drive safely during these times.

