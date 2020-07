A 60-year-old man from Xagħra has passed away after he crashed into a wall earlier today.

The incident happened at 2.20pm on Triq is-Sellum in Rabat, Gozo.

According to a police report, the man was driving down a hill in a Honda when he crashed into a wall.

Police and ambulance arrived on the scene where he was certified dead on the spot.

An investigation is ongoing.

