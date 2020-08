A 56-year-old man has suffered grievous injuries following an argument on the Gozo Channel.

The victim, a Mellieħa resident, is being cared for at the Gozo General Hospital.

The incident happened yesterday at around 6pm. Preliminary investigations into the case have found that the argument involved a 33-year old man from Netherlands.

He is being held by police for further questioning. Investigations into the case are ongoing.

