د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

53-Year Old Fighting For Her Life After Falling From Balcony In Gozo

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 53-year old German woman is fighting for her life after falling from a third-floor balcony in Triq il-Qsajjem, Munxar.

The incident happened at around 1am this morning.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the 53-year old was taken to the Gozo General Hospital. There she was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana ordered an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

What do you make fo this?

READ NEXT: ‘Chronically Ill’ 77-Year Old Becomes Malta’s 50th COVID-19 Related Death

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK