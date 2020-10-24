53-Year Old Fighting For Her Life After Falling From Balcony In Gozo

A 53-year old German woman is fighting for her life after falling from a third-floor balcony in Triq il-Qsajjem, Munxar.

The incident happened at around 1am this morning.

An ambulance was called to the scene and the 53-year old was taken to the Gozo General Hospital. There she was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

Magistrate Brigitte Sultana ordered an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations into the case are ongoing.

