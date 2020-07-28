53 Minutes On 111 Later, I Need To Wait A Week For A COVID-19 Swab Test

A recent spike in COVID-19 cases has birthed newfound panic in the Maltese population with people wanting to get tested left, right and centre. This is, however, being met by below-standard service from the national COVID-19 helpline and testing centres.

When we attempted to reach the testing centres to make an appointment for a swab test through the helpline 111, we were left on hold for 53 minutes. After 15 minutes, the frustration set in and I was wondering whether I should just hang up and try again later but I persisted.

After a long 53 minutes, I was answered by a very professional person who did their utmost to empathize. But the internal sigh continued when I was told that the next available test was in a whole week.

Compare this level of service with the one provided in April when they would pick up immediately and refer you for same-day appointments. While cases dropped significantly in recent weeks, they have picked up again and there are currently 34 active cases, with the latest seven confirmed today.

Health authorities have also advised people who attended a recent hotel takeover party and the Santa Venera festa to get tested. However, the services clearly aren’t equipped enough to handle this new surge in demand.

Lovin Malta has received multiple complaints today about inefficient service when calling 111 and about people getting turned away when they visited testing centres unannounced.

Whilst we should consistently show our appreciation and support for frontliners, it’s also important to bring it to light when there is a shortcoming.

Thus, it is in the interest of the public to call on the government to efficiently and proactively fund these testing centres and to properly equip our frontliners with the staff needed to give the best service possible.

