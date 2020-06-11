500 Tonnes Of Maltese Potatoes To Feed Half A Million Africans In Humanitarian Mission
The issue of Malta’s excess potato stock may be solved through a humanitarian intervention in Africa.
500 tonnes of Maltese potatoes are set to be exported to Namibia to be shared among half a million people currently in need of nutrition, TVM reported.
The Foreign Affairs Ministry said this would be done to address the food crisis in the African nation due to a recent agricultural dry spell as well as problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malta’s farmers were left with an excess stock of potatoes this season – however, they could be put to good use soon by feeding the Namibian population.
The Ministry put out a call for the 500 tonnes to be exported by the 25th of June.
They will be sent in 25-kilogramme sacks and given out by the Namibian government, with the hopes being that each person within the half a million is given one kilogram of Maltese potatoes.
Photos: TVM