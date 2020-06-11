د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

500 Tonnes Of Maltese Potatoes To Feed Half A Million Africans In Humanitarian Mission

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The issue of Malta’s excess potato stock may be solved through a humanitarian intervention in Africa.

500 tonnes of Maltese potatoes are set to be exported to Namibia to be shared among half a million people currently in need of nutrition, TVM reported.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said this would be done to address the food crisis in the African nation due to a recent agricultural dry spell as well as problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malta’s farmers were left with an excess stock of potatoes this season – however, they could be put to good use soon by feeding the Namibian population.

The Ministry put out a call for the 500 tonnes to be exported by the 25th of June.

They will be sent in 25-kilogramme sacks and given out by the Namibian government, with the hopes being that each person within the half a million is given one kilogram of Maltese potatoes.

Photos: TVM

What do you think of this novel intervention?

READ NEXT: Portomaso Business Tower Has Officially Been Dethroned As Malta’s Tallest Building

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK