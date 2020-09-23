50% Local: A Breakdown Of The 68 Nationalities Found In Malta’s Prison

A breakdown of prisoners’ nationalities inside Corradino Correctional Facilities gives an insight into the sheer spread of nationalities represented in Malta’s prison.

With 68 different nationalities held within Kordin, around half of the prison population, of around 725, is Maltese. Every day, roughly five to ten new inmates are brought in.

Correctional officials use English to communicate with foreign prisoners – however, when English proves to be unsuccessful, the help of other inmates who are of the same nationality or who speak the same language is roped in.

There are currently 357 Maltese prisoners, the most common nationality.

The second most common nationality is Sudanese, with 114 prisoners; third is Somali, with 42 prisoners. The fourth most common nationality is Libyan, with 39 prisoners and fifth is Nigerian, with 28 prisoners.