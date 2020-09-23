50% Local: A Breakdown Of The 68 Nationalities Found In Malta’s Prison
A breakdown of prisoners’ nationalities inside Corradino Correctional Facilities gives an insight into the sheer spread of nationalities represented in Malta’s prison.
With 68 different nationalities held within Kordin, around half of the prison population, of around 725, is Maltese. Every day, roughly five to ten new inmates are brought in.
Correctional officials use English to communicate with foreign prisoners – however, when English proves to be unsuccessful, the help of other inmates who are of the same nationality or who speak the same language is roped in.
There are currently 357 Maltese prisoners, the most common nationality.
The second most common nationality is Sudanese, with 114 prisoners; third is Somali, with 42 prisoners. The fourth most common nationality is Libyan, with 39 prisoners and fifth is Nigerian, with 28 prisoners.
Moroccan nationals, Eritreans, Egyptians, British, and Georgians are next in line.
All remaining countries have prisoners in single digits, and though you’d think some countries that are geographically close, like Italy, would have more prisoners, they don’t necessarily – Italy has just nine.
Britain is the only European country with double digit prisoners in Kordin, currently at 11. When it comes to some other major countries, there is also one American, one Frenchman, no Russians and no Australians.
Malta’s Corradino Correctional Facility, in Paola, was built by British colonial authorities starting in 1842. It was originally meant to house 200 prisoners along four wings, and saw 18 executions take place over the next 100 years, until 1942.
Lovin Malta recently interviewed the man who runs Malta’s prison, prison director Col. Alex Dalli to speak about conditions, deaths and his vision for rehabilitation and punishment.
Lovin Malta Meets Prison Director Col. Alex Dalli
A lot has been said about the major changes that swept through Corradino Correctional Facilities since Col. Alexander Dalli took over two years ago… for better or for worse. Lovin Malta sat down with Dalli for an exclusive video interview from his office in Kordin to find out more about his regimented vision for Malta’s prisoners and his strict approach to punishment and rehabilitation.
Posted by Lovin Malta on Saturday, September 5, 2020
These statistics are valid as of 16th September.