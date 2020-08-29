47-Year-Old Woman Fighting For Her Life After Being Hit By A Car In Gozo

A 47-year-old Polish woman is being treated for serious injuries at hospital after she was hit by a car in Gozo earlier today.

The incident happened on Triq l-Imġarr in Xewjika at 12pm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was hit by an Opel Astra driven by a 77-year-old man from the United Kingdom who resides in Għasri.

The woman was given first aid on the spot and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital where it was later certified that she was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

