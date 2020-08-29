د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

47-Year-Old Woman Fighting For Her Life After Being Hit By A Car In Gozo

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A 47-year-old Polish woman is being treated for serious injuries at hospital after she was hit by a car in Gozo earlier today.

The incident happened on Triq l-Imġarr in Xewjika at 12pm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the woman was hit by an Opel Astra driven by a 77-year-old man from the United Kingdom who resides in Għasri.

The woman was given first aid on the spot and then transferred to Gozo General Hospital where it was later certified that she was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Tag someone from Gozo

READ NEXT: 86-Year-Old Woman Becomes Malta's 11th COVID-19 Patient To Die

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK