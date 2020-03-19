45-Year-Old Man Found Covered In Blood After San Ġwann Stabbing

A 45-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay was rushed to hospital earlier this morning following a stabbing that left him covered in blood.

Police were notified that an argument had broken out at 1:30 am on Triq San Mikiel in San Ġwann between the 45-year-old and a 34-year-old man from Libya.

Upon arriving on the scene, the police discovered the 45-year-old man had been stabbed and was covered in blood. He was immediately taken to hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from serious injuries.

The 34-year-old Libyan man fled from the scene but later handed himself to the police.

Investigations are ongoing.