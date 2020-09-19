40-Year-Old Qormi Suspect Arrested For Lotto Booth Armed Robbery 

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Qormi earlier this week.

The man, who lives in the same town, was arrested last night in a joint operation carried out by the major crimes unit and Qormi district police.

The man is suspected to be behind a robbery of a lotto booth on Wednesday. According to reports, the man entered the store armed with a knife and stole money from the till. 

The Qormi man allegedly attacked a 31-year-old woman in the store but, thankfully, she wasn’t injured in the incident.

The 40-year-old is currently being held at police headquarters in Floriana.

