40-Year-Old Mosta Man Hospitalised After Being Hit By Car, 31-Year-Old Colombian Falls Three Floors In St Julian’s

Police had a busy Sunday evening ahead of them as a 40-year-old man from Mosta was struck by a car last night just before 7pm. St Julian’s police then responded to reports of a man having fallen three stories at 10pm.

The 40-year-old was struck by a 28-year-old from Birkirkara riding a Vespa Piaggio on Vjal l-Indipendenza.

The man was later taken to Mater Dei by first responders, where he is currently being treated for serious injuries sustained from the accident.

Elsewhere, a 31-year-old Colombian resident of Malta reportedly fell from a height of three floors at around 10pm last night.

The incident took place on Triq il-Baltiku, with police heading to the spot immediately.

The man is allegedly at risk of dying, after authorities on the scene called for ambulance assitance and the man was taken for necessary care at Mater Dei’s emergency department.