38 New Cases of COVID-19 And 52 Recoveries Reported In Malta As Active Cases Back To 666

Malta has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and 52 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

This puts the total amount of active cases right now at 666 and the total amount of cases since the virus hit in March at 1705.

From these new cases, nine were found to be family members of previously-known cases, five were direct contacts of a previous case, eight were traced back to being work colleagues of other patients, two were classified as imported and six were contacts from people at gatherings.

A total of 2,048 swab tests were carried out now putting the total at 177,518.

