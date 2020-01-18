35-Year-Old Woman Dies Diving Off Mġarr Ix-Xini

A diver passed away earlier today after running into some trouble underwater.

The 35-year-old woman, the resident of Rabat, Gozo, was diving with a companion at Mġarr ix-Xini at around 10:30 am today.

Police were informed of the incident and went directly on site. AFM and emergency services were also notified and the woman was brought to shore but was declared dead on site.

Police reports indicate that the woman ran into some trouble as she was ascending from her dive but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Investigations are ongoing.