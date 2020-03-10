34-Year-Old Maltese Man Arrested By Anti-Terrorism Unit After Explosives Were Found In Żebbuġ Property

A Maltese man has been arrested in relation to the purchase of explosives.

The 34-year-old man was arrested last night by Malta’s anti-terrorism unit following the conclusion of a surveillance operation.

The man had been tracked to a property in Żebbuġ, and various electronic objects were seized by anti-terrorism officers during the searches. A number of vehicles were also searched, a police spokesman confirmed today.

He is expected to be charged in court today at 12:30, and magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras will be presiding.

It is unknown what exact type of explosives he was found with.

