33-Year-Old Man Who Slashed Woman’s Throat Receives 18-Year Jail Sentence Over St Julian’s Attack

A Libyan man has been jailed for 18 years after he was found guilty of slashing a woman’s throat in St Julian’s back in 2016.

33-year-old Rawad Briga Abdelsalam will spend time behind bars after he was convicted of an attempted murder which took place in Lourdes Lane in St Julian’s back on August 28th, 2016.

Abdelsalam insisted that he didn’t remember slashing the victim’s throat as he was trying to steal the handbags of the victim and her 33-year-old Polish friend, claiming that he was under the influence of pills at the time.

He also claimed that he slept for a whole week after the attack.

During a January sitting, Abedelsalam pleaded guilty to attempted murder, aggravated theft and being in possession of an unlicensed weapon. He was also accused of relapsing.

A joint application was filed by the Attorney General and Abedelsalam’s lawyer with the suggestion that he be condemned to 15-years of jail time. However, following a testimony given by the victim, who still bears the trauma and physical scarring from the incident, Justice Giovanni Grixti sentenced him to an 18-year effective jail term.

Abedelsalam will also have to pay €7282.06 by way of court expenses.

Cover Photo Inset: TVM

