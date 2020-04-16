33-Year-Old Man Arrested For Possession Of Cannabis And Cocaine In Marsalforn Raid

د . إAEDSRر . س

A 33-year-old Libyan man has been arrested after being found with an undisclosed amount of drugs.

The man was arrested yesterday during a raid in a Marsalforn apartment conducted by Malta’s Anti-Drug Squad. After a search in the apartment, cannabis and cocaine were found, the police said.

The drugs were found in smaller packages, leading investigators to suspect that the drugs were not meant for his personal use.

 

Magistrate Bridgette Sultana is heading a magisterial inquiry into the case.

The man is expected to be charged with the possession of drugs not for his personal use in Gozo’s Court tomorrow.

